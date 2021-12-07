Mumbai: Virat Kohli returned and led India to an emphatic 372-run win over World Test champions New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday. With the selectors having assembled in Mumbai – talks are likely to happen today about the India squad for the South Africa tour. As per a report on Sports Tak, the BCCI is likely to announce the squad today.Also Read - India Squad For South Africa Tour: Why BCCI Should Pick Opener Shikhar Dhawan as Part of ODI Squad

Speculations are rife over who will make it to the squad and who will miss the bus to South Africa. The Indian board has hinted that it will pick a large-sized team due to the Omicron scare that is slowly but surely gripping the world.

If that is the case, then a 20-21 member contingent would travel to South Africa for the Test, ODI, and then the T20I series.

The report suggests that who will be the ODI captain may be discussed and the grapevine has it that Rohit Sharma is set to replace Virat Kohli as the skipper of the side. It is also reported that Rohit Sharma could be made Kohli’s deputy in the longer format of the game.

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa on Monday confirmed that the India tour to South Africa will start from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in centurion, the day after Christmas on Boxing Day. The series will start off with the 3-match Test series first.

“It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men’s tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” CSA said.