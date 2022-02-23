New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team is always packed with a busy schedule year after year and with a number of series coming up in 2022 along with the mega event, T20 World Cup in Australia in October, BCCI is planning to schedule three more overseas tours ahead of the World Cup according to a report by Times of India. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Wants More Consistency From Top Order After Flop Show In Australia

India will be heading onto the T20I and Test home series against Sri Lanka after getting the better of the Windies quite comprehensively in the limited over format. Also Read - IND v SL: Vice-Captaincy Will Make Jasprit Bumrah More Confident On-Field, Feels Rohit Sharma

As per sources, it has been learnt that the governing body of cricket in India is planning to schedule a overseas tour to West Indies, immediately after the England tour before paying a visit to Zimbabwe and then featuring in the Asia Cup as preparation for the World Cup. Also Read - IND vs SL T20I: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Leaves Netizens in Splits With Hilarious Comment on Instagram Post

The players have been told about the busy schedule and they’ve given the time to think about their break when they would like to take it. It is likely that a weaker side will head towards Zimbabwe and a strong Indian side will be there in the Asia Cup.

“The discussions on bio-bubble breaks have already started. Every player has been communicated about the busy itinerary. They have been given time to think about when they would like to take a break. It’s likely a depleted side will travel to Zimbabwe. Ideally, the Asia Cup will be the right tournament to play the first team, in order to get combinations right before the World Cup,” a BCCI official told to TOI.