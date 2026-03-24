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BCCI make BIG rules changes ahead of IPL 2026, all teams must prepare for…, BAD news for Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni due to…

BCCI make BIG rules changes ahead of IPL 2026, all teams must prepare for…, BAD news for Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni due to…

The BCCI have shared new sets of rules and regulations with the 10 IPL teams ahead of Indian Premier League 2026 season beginning on March 28.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma afte winning IPL 2025 title. (Photo: IANS)

The IPL 2026 season is set to get underway on Saturday (March 28) with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the IPL 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have shared some new rules and regulations with all 10 franchises and must adhere to them strictly.

The biggest change for the IPL franchises will be BCCI decision on practice facilities at all match venues during the IPL 2026 season. The teams will get 2 nets in practice area at all venues and 1 on the side wicket of the main square – for range hitting – but on open nets will be allowed.

The teams will not be allowed to have any practice session on match days and will not be allowed to have fitness test on the main square on these days.

Cricketers have to travel by team bus

All the cricketers during the IPL 2026 season have to travel by team bus only. Teams will be allowed to use a couple of buses according to the strength of the squad.

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Family members of cricketers like Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, will be travelling by private car alone to the venue and head straight to the hospitality areas at the match venues.

THE BCCI GUIDELINES FOR IPL TEAMS. ❌ match day practices are not allowed. ❌ Floppies and sleeveless jerseys won’t be allowed in the Post match presentation. ⚠️ A warning will be served on the 1st breach of wearing Floppies and sleeveless. A financial penalty on… pic.twitter.com/1VDHhPBsCy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2026

Here are the rules and regulations shared by BCCI to all 10 teams of IPL…

Teams will get 2 nets in the practice area and 1 of the side wickets on the main square to do range hitting. For the Mumbai venue, if both the teams are practicing at the same time, teams will get 2 wickets each.

No open nets will be allowed.

If one of the teams finishes their practice early, other team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice.

No practice will be allowed on Match days.

Teams are not permitted to conduct fitness tests on the main square on match days.

Players are also required to travel to the stadium on the team bus and separately from their family members on practice days. Family and friends can go to the venue in separate vehicles.

On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends to travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers) list need to be submitted for approval to BCCI. Once approved, non- match day accreditations will be issued for the same.

Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches.It is mandatory for PMOA accredited staff bring their accreditation on match day. On the first instance failure of not carrying the accreditation, warning will be issued. On second instance, monetary fine will be issued to the team.

Despite providing hitting nets, player keep hitting on the LED boards. We request teams to adhere to it.

Players and support staff not to sit in front of the LED boards. The sponsorship team will mark places across the FOP where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated.

Players to wear orange and purple caps. In case where players do not wear caps, we request players to wear for the first two overs till broadcast captures it.

In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jerseys are not allowed. Failure to do so will result in warning on the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty.

In case of change in jersey numbers, please inform 24 hours in advance as mentioned in clothing & equipment guidelines.

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