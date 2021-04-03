With a week to go for the start of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium, which is one of the IPL venues, could miss out on hosting matches. As per a report in the Hindu, eight groundsmen at the Wankhede have tested positive for the coronavirus and that has created panic among the officials. Also Read - Shakib-al-Hasan on Retirement: Will Play 2027 World Cup if Bangladesh Don't Win 2023 Edition

Wankhede is set to host 8-9 IPL matches this season, but with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it is likely that BCCI may have to move IPL 2021 out of Mumbai.

There is no official confirmation on this. 19 groundsmen working at the iconic Wankhede went through RT-PCR tests (Covid tests) last week. Three of them tested positive on March 26, while five more tests conducted on April 1 returned positive results.

With Mumbai and Wankhede being one of the most popular cricketing venues in the country, this could come as a major setback for fans.

IPL 2021 is set to get underway on April 9 when reigning champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.