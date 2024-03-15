Home

Sports

BCCI May Consider Giving Central Contract Back to KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer – REPORT

BCCI May Consider Giving Central Contract Back to KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer – REPORT

Iyer was stripped of his BCCI Central contract last month after he showed reluctance to feature in the domestic circuit, but now reports suggest that BCCI may return his contract.

Shreyas Iyer took part in KKR's pre-season training instead of playig in Ranji Trophy.

Kolkata: There has been a lot of speculations around Shreyas Iyer since he did not take the field on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede stadium. Reports suggest that his back pain has flared up and that is causing a lot of discomfort to him. And hence, talks that Iyer may miss the first few IPL games has started. Iyer was stripped of his BCCI Central contract last month after he showed reluctance to feature in the domestic circuit. Now, a Cricbuzz report claims that the BCCI is reconsidering giving back Iyer’s contract.

During the Ranji final, Iyer batted more than three hours for his 95 off 111 balls in Mumbai’s second innings and has a tendency to develop back spasms while batting for longer periods. KKR start their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, after having a pre-season camp in at the KKR academy in Mumbai, all domestic Indian players (except captain Shreyas Iyer) along with the support staff arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening. Middle-order batter Rinku Singh and mentor Gautam Gambhir received a huge welcome at the Kolkata airport.

This will be Gambhir’s homecoming at KKR. Gambhir’s previous association with KKR from 2011-17 was nothing short of historic. During this period, the team won the title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

The Knight Riders play their IPL opener against the Sunrisers on March 23. Former KKR captain Pat Cummins is going to lead the Orange Army and hence there will be a lot of interest in that game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.