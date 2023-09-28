Home

BCCI May Finalise Ravi Ashwin Over Injured Axar Patel in India Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 Decison Today – REPORT

The BCCI may make it official today with it being the last date of squad submission.

Will Axar Patel recover in time or will Ravi Ashwin make it to India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad? (Image: X) @BCCITwitter

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has set to finalise the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup today. So, if they want to incorporate a last-minute change, it has to be done by the end of today. With Axar Patel still not fully recovered from his injury, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin may get picked for the India squad in the 11th hour. Ashwin, who was part of the 2011 WC-winning squad, is not officially part of the India WC squad. But yes, he stands a realistic chance of making it in the side now. The decision could be made official today.

Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain against Bangladesh in Asia Cup. He was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He also missed the third and final ODI due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Australia avoided an unprecedented series whitewash after registering a 66-run victory over India in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive 353 to win, India were restricted by Australia to 286 in 49.4 overs. India however won the three-match series 2-1.

The Aussies motored to 352 for 7 after Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and David Warner (56) made impact knocks.

Jasprit Bumrah took three for 81 and emerged the most successful among Indian bowlers.

India Squad for World Cup 2023

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

WKs: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul

Seam all-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur

Spin all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Seamers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

