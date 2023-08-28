Home

BCCI Media Rights Auction: Disney Star, Sony Sports, And Viacom 18 Lock Horns in a Three-Way Battle

BCCI Media Rights Auction: Zee and FanCode did not submit thier bids which goes on to show they are not inclined to getting it.

Indian Cricket Team (Image: @BCCI)

Mumbai: With time running out for the submission of the technical bids for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) media rights, three entities – Disney Star, Sony Sports, and Viacom 18 – have submitted their bids. The auction for the media rights will take place on August 31. As per Cricbuzz, Zee and FanCode did not submit thier bids which goes on to show they are not inclined to getting it. Even Google and Amazon have not shown any inclination towards attaining the rights.

What we understand is that two familiar foes – Star and Sony – are of course ther and then there is a new entrant for the TV rights, that is Viacom 18.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup is starting in a couple of days time while the ODI World Cup will take place just after that. The two events are expected to break all TV records in terms of revenue and viewership. While the Asia Cup will take place in Sri Lanka, the ODI WC will be hosted by India.

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener clash of the Asia Cup which will be played on September 02 at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The team will travel to Sri Lanka on August 29.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

