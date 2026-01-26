BCCI mourns loss of former President Inderjit Singh Bindra

Home

BCCI mourns the passing of Mr. Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI President, who died in New Delhi on January 25, 2026, at the age of 84.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mourns the loss of Mr. Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI President, who died in New Delhi on January 25, 2026, at the age of 84.

A prominent figure in Indian cricket administration, Mr. Bindra’s vision and leadership were crucial in determining how the game was governed in India and how it was portrayed internationally. Over the course of 40 years in cricket administration, he distinguished himself at the state and national levels.

Mr. Bindra, who presided over the BCCI from 1993 to 1996, played a significant role in raising India’s profile in the world of cricket. Additionally, he served as President of the Punjab Cricket Association for more than thirty years (1978–2014), during his stint he focused on grassroots projects and infrastructure development, which had a long-lasting effect on the state’s cricket scene. In 2015, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed the I.S. Bindra Stadium in honor of his priceless contributions.

Mr. Bindra, together with the late former presidents Mr. N.K.P. Salve and Mr. Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a pivotal role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent, the first time the tournament was held outside England in its history. During the Dalmiya-Bindra era, they also ensured that India hosted the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, further cementing the country’s position at the heart of international cricket.

Together, they built the foundation for Indian cricket’s commercial growth, fully harnessing the potential of broadcast rights during the advent of the satellite television era, a transformation that revolutionized the country’s media and broadcasting landscape.

BCCI President Mr Mithun Manhas said “Mr I.S. Bindra was a visionary administrator whose leadership helped redefine India’s role in world cricket. His contributions went far beyond governance as he helped build systems and institutions that continue to serve players, administrators and the game itself to this day. The BCCI mourns the loss of a true stalwart of Indian cricket administration.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia said, “Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects. Mr Bindra’s commitment to the game, his administrative foresight and his passion for creating enduring infrastructure have left a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect across the cricketing fraternity. On behalf of the BCCI, I extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Bindra’s family, friends and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of profound grief.”

Mr Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI: “Mr Bindra had a clear understanding of what it would take to make Indian cricket financially strong and sustainable. His focus on sound governance and smarter commercial structures helped lay the foundation for the game’s long-term growth. He set a high benchmark for administrators through a forward-looking approach that continues to benefit the sport.”

Mr Prabhtej Bhatia, Joint Secretary, BCCI said, “Mr I.S. Bindra’s impact on Indian cricket went well beyond the roles he held. He believed in building strong systems from the grassroots to the highest level, and his work continues to shape how the game is run and experienced across the country.”

Mr A. Raghuram Bhat, BCCI Treasurer, said, “Mr I.S. Bindra brought clarity, balance and a steady hand to every position he held. His legacy lives on not just in the milestones achieved, but in the professional standards he helped establish within Indian cricket. Those values continue to guide the way the game is administered at every level.”

