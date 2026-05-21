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BCCI mulling over Hardik Pandyas ODI future, heres what we know

BCCI mulling over Hardik Pandya’s ODI future, here’s what we know

It is being said that the selectors, who included Pandya for India's upcoming 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan, are mulling over the fact that whether he will be able to bowl full 10 overs or not, that too, in full intensity

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya during a warm-up session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

In a major development, it is being reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is concerned about the fitness of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is currently on Indian Premier League 2026 duty with the Mumbai Indians. Pandya has remained in and out of the MI team due to back spasms for which he also missed a couple of games in the season.

The 32-year-old has had a difficult season in the IPL 2026 not only as captain but also individually. Mumbai were among the first teams to get eliminated from the cash-rich league and they are most likely to finish either at 9th or 10th after their latest defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday.

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Individually, Pandya has scored just 172 runs with the bat and returned with only 4 wickets with the ball. This is by far one of his worst seasons, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed with few reports suggesting that the MI management are looking beyond him for the seasons to come.

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But the bigger concern at the moment is about his match fitness and ability to perform in the 2nd longest format of the game. It is being said that the selectors, who included him for India’s upcoming 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan, are mulling over the fact that whether he will be able to bowl full 10 overs or not, that too, in full intensity.

It was only earlier this year that Hardik Pandya was excluded from India’s one-day squad which lost 2-1 to New Zealand in January. He was reportedly asked not to bowl 10 overs and Hyderabadi all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as Pandya’s potential replacement.

“Hardik was not communicated about fitness concerns till 48 hours before the selection meeting. He hasn’t played for Mumbai Indians since May 2. He complained of back spasms after the game in Chennai but he hasn’t played since. He has been reportedly training at the Reliance’s facility and at Wankhede stadium. While he has rejoined the team, it is not ascertained how he needs to prove his fitness. The selectors are only worried about him not bowling 10 overs.” – a trusted source reported.

BCCI concerned about Rohit Sharma as well

The same source also stated that the apex governing body is cautious about Rohit Sharma’s fitness levels and whether he can perform at an “optimum” level in the 50-over format. Just like his MI skipper, Rohit Sharma also missed a couple of IPL 2026 games due to an hamstring injury and his availability for the Afghanistan series depends on his fitness.

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“He has become lean but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn’t have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40.” – the source concluded.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3-match ODI series squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma (subject to fitness), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (subject to fitness), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

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