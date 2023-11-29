Home

BCCI Offers Extension to Rahul Dravid as Head Coach – REPORT

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term.

Rahul Dravid gets extension after ODI World Cup.

Mumbai: In an heartwarming move after the loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Rahul Dravid, whose contract as India’s head coach had ended, has got an extension from the BCCI. As per a report, the BCCI has offered an extension to Dravid, but it is yet to be known he has accepted it or not. Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term. Now that his term has ended, it would be interesting to see whether he wants an extension or not.

In case Dravid decides to take up the job, he is likely to have the same set of coaching staff featuring Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).

“I haven’t thought about it. I have no time to think about this, and no time to reflect on this,” Dravid had said. “I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven’t given any other thought to what happens in the future,” Dravid said after the ODI WC loss.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is hosting Australia in a five-match T20I series where the seniors are not featuring. It is a young side that the hosts have fielded. India won the first two games and looked good to take an unassailable lead and seal the series but that did not happen in Guwahati, thanks to a Glenn Maxwell special.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.