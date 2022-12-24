BCCI Official Cites Time Length BIG Issue in Pink Ball Test, No Day-Night Matches in Home Series Against Australia- Report

In the upcoming 4 match Test Series against the Aussies which is scheduled to be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala, Ahmedabad it is very unlikely that there will be a pink-ball test.

New Delhi: India are currently in the hunt for a World Test Championship Final spot and in order to play they need to win 6 matches in a row. As of now they are leading 1-0 in the 2-match Test Series against Bangladesh and are pretty much in contention for a series sweep. But as per a latest report by Cricbuzz, the Men in Blue won’t be playing any Pink-ball Tests against Australia, when they visit India in Feb 2023. There are many reasons behind it and that’s why BCCI are sticking with it.

“It leads to a lot of issues, particularly with the public who would purchase tickets for five days,” a BCCI official said to Cricbuzz.

India has so far played a Pink-ball test in every home series since 2019 and the official feels that due to the so called time period of the Tests- cause the board a huge logistical issue and also it’s not fair to the fans, who buy tickets for a 5-day match.

Out of the 3 Tests India played, two of the Pink-ball matches ended in 3 days respectively against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and only two days against England.

Even though it was planned initially that at least one Test will be a Day/Night affair.

“It is up to the BCCI, we have no say on this,” a CA spokesman told to Cricbuzz.