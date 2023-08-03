Home

BCCI Official Breaks Silence On Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Did Not Feature In 2nd, 3rd ODIs Against West Indies

Both Rohit and Kohli were rested for the last 2 ODIs and new faces were given opportunities to stake their claim.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma did not feature in last 2 ODIs. (File photo)

Team India emerged victorious in the Test and ODI series against the West Indies, but they did face a few nervy moments during the 50-overs leg. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma were open to experimenting with new combinations and players in the final two ODIs, leading to questions about the team’s strategy and planning in a World Cup year. Many believed it would have been wiser for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to return home if they were not going to play.

Furthermore, there were concerns about India’s batting order and players being assigned different roles. Suryakumar Yadav started at No.3 in the first ODI but was later moved down to No.6 in subsequent matches. Axar Patel was promoted to No.4 in one game but then left out in others.

According to reports, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, key members of India’s ODI squad when fully fit, have not yet recovered completely, making their participation in the Asia Cup uncertain. In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna regained fitness and joined the T20I series against Ireland. Iyer is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the home Test series against Australia, while Rahul underwent surgery in London after suffering a thigh injury during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was initially planned for both Rohit and Kohli to play all three ODIs against the West Indies to prepare for the Asia Cup and World Cup. However, once the team management learned about the uncertainties surrounding Iyer and Rahul, they decided to explore other options and gave players like Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav two additional games as backups for Rahul and Iyer.

Despite being an exceptional T20 batter, Suryakumar has struggled to make an impact in ODIs, prompting the management to try him in various positions. With Ishan Kishan performing well as an opener, the team management wanted to test Sanju Samson in the middle order, a role Rahul usually takes up when fit.

