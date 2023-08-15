Home

BCCI Official REVEALS Stance on Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul’s Asia Cup Chances After Viral Match Simulation VIDEO

Asia Cup 2023: A BCCI official on Monday revealed that the management wants to understand if Rahul can keep for 50 overs apart from batting.

Rahul, Iyer return most likely @ICCTwitter

Mumbai: With speculations snowballing around Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement, the two cricketers were in the middle for a match simulation on Sunday and Monday. While the two cricketers looked in good shape, it is not exactly clear will they be picked up for the Asia Cup squad. A BCCI official on Monday revealed that the management wants to understand if Rahul can keep for 50 overs apart from batting.

“Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven’t played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of essence,” a BCCI source tracking the developments said.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

