The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday suspended the cash-rich Indian Premier League till further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a halt. The BCCI release also comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," a BCCI release stated.

IPL was slated to commence on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium where the two finalists from last season – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings would have locked horns.

Meanwhile, the ICC has put all international cricket on hold due to the deadly pandemic. BCCI was forced to call off the three-match ODI series against South Africa, while England has pushed back the start of their season until at least May 28 and several overseas signings have been avoided.

With most of the countries sealing their international borders to stop the spread of the virus, there is enough uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.