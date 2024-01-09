Home

Sports

BCCI Onboards Campa, Atomberg Technologies As Official Partners For Home Cricket Season 2024-26

BCCI Onboards Campa, Atomberg Technologies As Official Partners For Home Cricket Season 2024-26

Campa is a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella. Atomberg is one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands.

BCCI, Campa, Atomberg Technologies,

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as the official partners for the Domestic and International Season 2024-2026. With two home grown brands joining, BCCI aims enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket. However, it is still not clear how these two brands will contribute to the development of Indian cricket.

Trending Now

Campa, a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella, will leverage this association to announce an exciting range of products and provide fans with a new-age experience at the stadiums. Atomberg – one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands – are the pioneers and market leaders in smart fans and have recently ventured into smart locks and other home appliances.

You may like to read

“We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation,” BCCI president Roger Binny said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and said: “We are thrilled to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our Official Partners for the 2024-26 home season. These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies. This partnership is a testament to our collective vision for a successful and seamlessly executed cricketing season.”

The BCCI is confident that the collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies will add significant value to the home cricket season, making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for cricket fans nationwide. The two new partnerships will be mutually beneficial for Indian Cricket, the brands and the fans alike via immersive activations, content and stadium experiences.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.