BCCI Overlooks Chesteshwar Pujara For IND Vs ENG Tests Despite Saurashtra Veteran’s Double Ton In Ranji Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara last Test match for India came against Australia in 2023 during the World Test Championship final.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring a double hundred against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy. (Image: X)

New Delhi: A double hundred against Jharkhand wasn’t enough for Cheteshwar Pujara to please the selectors as the BCCI announced the India squad on Friday night for the first two Test matches against England starting later this month. Pujara, who didn’t find a place in India’s tour of South Africa, scored an unbeaten 243 for Saurashtra in their opening Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand earlier in the week. The right-hander scored 49 on Day 1 of Saurashtra’s second game against Haryana which started on Friday.

Pujara, who last played for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in July last year, has been determined for a comeback to the national side. Since his India snub, the ‘Mr. Dependable’ has been scoring lot of runs in domestic cricket but none seems to impress the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee.

Although India are trying to settle Shubman Gill at No.3 in Tests replacing Pujara, but the youngster is yet to stamp his authority in the longest format. Considering Pujara’s form and the home venue, Pujara could have been an ideal addition to the Indian middle-order that lacks experience.

However, the Test veteran can still be hopeful as the squad for final three games is yet to be announced. A couple of more hundreds in Ranji Trophy might force the BCCI selectors to change their mind. However, young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is the lone new face in the Indian side for the first two Tests.

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was not named in the squad as he is continuing his recovery process from an injury that he suffered during the ODI World Cup last year. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who opted out of South Africa Test series, was also not included.

Rohit Sharma will lead the 16-man side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy. Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was also not considered as he also picked up a left quadricep injury during the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat on Friday.

However, KS Bharat could be the first-choice wicketkeeper batter and the selectors have also named KL Rahul for the role. Rahul had donned the big gloves in the two Test matches against South Africa with a fair amount of success.

But it is unlikely that the Bengaluru-man could continue in the role against England as India are certain to field three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar, a move that warrants a specialist behind the stumps. The first Test will be played at Hyderabad from January 25 and the second match will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 2.

India Test Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

