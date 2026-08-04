BCCI Pension Scheme: Eligibility, monthly payouts and other key details explained

The pension amount varies according to the number of matches played and the category under which the individual qualifies. Here's everything you need to know about it

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File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara. (Credits: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has one of the most generous pension schemes in world cricket. Introduced to support former players and match officials after retirement, the scheme provides a fixed monthly pension based on a player’s career and contribution to the game. It has once again come into focus after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket, with many fans curious about how the system works.

Former India men’s cricketers who have played 25 or more Test matches fall under the highest pension category and receive Rs 70,000 per month. Rahane, who represented India in 85 Tests, is eligible for this amount. The BCCI revised the pension structure in 2022, increasing the monthly payments for former cricketers and umpires as part of its welfare programme. Around 900 former players and officials benefited from the revised scheme.

The scheme is not limited to former Test cricketers. It also covers retired first-class players, former women international cricketers, domestic women players and umpires.

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The pension amount varies according to the number of matches played and the category under which the individual qualifies. Players with shorter international careers or those who represented India only in white-ball cricket receive different pension amounts based on the BCCI’s eligibility criteria.

There are also clear rules regarding when the pension begins and when it stops. A player becomes eligible only after retiring from competitive cricket.

If a retired player decides to return and resumes playing professional cricket, the pension is discontinued during that period. Once the player retires again and meets the eligibility conditions, the pension can be restarted. This rule ensures that the scheme is meant only for retired cricketers.

The BCCI first introduced the pension scheme in 2004 to support former players, especially those from earlier generations who did not have the financial rewards available in modern-day cricket. Over the years, the board has expanded the programme to include more categories of players and officials while also increasing the monthly payouts to match changing economic conditions.

The pension scheme has been widely appreciated as one of the strongest welfare initiatives in cricket.

While today’s players earn substantial amounts through central contracts, franchise leagues and endorsements, many former cricketers did not enjoy similar opportunities during their playing careers. The monthly pension provides them with financial security after retirement and recognises their contribution to Indian cricket.

With regular revisions and broader coverage, the BCCI continues to support former players long after they have left the field. The scheme reflects the board’s effort to ensure that the people who helped build Indian cricket are looked after even after their playing days come to an end.