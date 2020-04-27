The BCCI is planning to play more bilateral series against smaller cricket teams to help them recover from the financial loss they are likely to suffer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Big Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Govt, PM's Trusted Aides Get Key Economic Roles

Cricket events across the world stand suspended as part of measures to contain the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Shares First Picture With Parents After Recovering From COVID-19, Talks About Warmth of Family in Caption

BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly assured the ICC during a meeting last week of drawing a solution to FTP restructuring which will help in generating revenue for other cricket boards. Also Read - Players May Take The Legal Route After I-League Clubs Terminate Contracts Prematurely

India will also honour each of their bilateral tours once cricket resumes and they will take precedence over the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year. “India will look to honour each of those commitments, as soon as we can,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

India may even add more matches to their existing home calendar. “While we know that India can’t possibly tour every other country in a short span of time, it is possible to add matches to the existing home calendar and help other member boards out by covering current losses. A part of the proceeds from extra matches held in India may be given to the visiting team,” the BCCI official said.

The reason why T20 World Cup is not on Indian cricket board’s priority list is because they will reportedly earn around Rs 60-90 crore from the event whereas a single home match fetches them Rs 60 crore.

In addition, Australia has sealed its border for six months, the deadline for which is September end. This has raised doubts over whether the showpiece T20 event will be held in October apart from the fact whether travel restrictions will be lifted or fans will be allowed inside stadiums.

“Is the ICC serious when it expects eight venues to be available to them for a World Cup in October? Will all governments permit outbound travel in a sixteen-nation world event? Cricket Australia is thinking of holding multiple Test matches in a single venue for India’s tour in December. How will they arrange eight venues for a World Cup ?” the official asked.