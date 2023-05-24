Home

BCCI Plants 42,000 Saplings After 84 Dot Balls In CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Match; Confirms Jay Shah

New Delhi: BCCI secretory Jay Shah revealed that they planted 42,000 saplings during the IPL Qualifier 1 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans which was played at MA Chidambaram, stadium Chennai on Tuesday.

BCCI decided to plant 500 trees for every dot ball in the qualifier stage of the Indian Premier League. There were 84 dot balls bowled in the 1st Qualifier clash and for that BCCI has planted 42,000 saplings.

Jay Shah thanked Tata Companies for their partnerships with BCCI in this green initiative.

We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls. Who says T20 is a batter’s game? Bowlers’ it’s all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots 🌳 🌳 🌳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 24, 2023

