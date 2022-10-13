BCCI President Election: Cricket is a game of great uncertainties. This uncertainty is not only confined to the ground but goes far beyond. What really happens behind the closed-door meetings of BCCI is more than what meets the eye. The decision to replace Sourav Ganguly with former World Cup-winning player Roger Binny as BCCI’s next President came as a surprise for many. But is this decision really that surprising? Let’s delve into what all transpired at those meetings at the BCCI.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence For First Time Amid BCCI President Controversy

Let's understand the hierarchy at the BCCI first. The board has five key posts – President (Sourav Ganguly), Secretary (Jay Shah), Treasurer (Arun Dhumal), Vice-President (Rajiv Shukla) and Joint Secretary (Jayesh George). Apart from these key posts, IPL Chairmanship is also regarded as a very crucial post which is currently helmed by Brajesh Patel. All these posts have a tenure of 3 years.

SC’s Verdict On BCCI’s Office-Bearer Tenure

Earlier, the Supreme Court had modified the Lodha Committee's recommendations and allowed the office bearers at the BCCI to continue with their posts for two consecutive terms. According to the new rules, an office-bearer would need to serve a three-year cooling-off period once they had served six years at a state association and/or the BCCI. This verdict was very crucial as it allowed the entire set of Ganguly administration to continue for one more term.

The stage looked set for Dada to lead BCCI for one more term till 2025. But with BCCI it’s never so simple. Is it? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was retained but Ganguly was sacked. This move was bound to get political. The TMC was quick to dive into the matter calling it a political move by the BJP as Ganguly didn’t join their party. TMC leader Madan Mitra said, “BJP’s intentions are completely malafide, Ganguly was sacked because he didn’t go with the BJP. Had it been someone else the person would have been already arrested. It’s Dada so BJP cannot even dare to do so.” There were speculations going on at the time of the Bengal election that Ganguly may join the BJP but nothing happened.

It looks certain that Roger Binny will be the next BCCI President. Jay Shah will continue as Secretary. Ashish Shelar for Treasurer, Rajiv Shukla for Vice-President, and Devajit Saikia for Joint-Secretary. These names are almost certain as no one else has filed the nominations. The names will be announced officially on October 18.

What Led To Ganguly’s Exit?

According to some media reports, there was a high-level meeting in Delhi which was attended by a senior cabinet minister where former BCCI chief N Srinivasan along with other office bearers were present. Srinivasan in this meeting questioned Ganguly’s tenure and his style of functioning was questioned too. The former BCCI chief also raised the matter of conflict of interest. According to media reports, Srinivasan questioned Ganguly, for promoting a rival brand which is in conflict with team India sponsors. After all, these questions and allegations against Ganguly Roger Binny’s name were proposed as his successor.

Why Roger Binny?

According to reports, at the high-level meeting in Delhi, it was decided to replace Ganguly with a former cricketer. Roger Binny was the only player currently serving in any state association. Rest all are administrators. There is also an age-cap rule which doesn’t allow people over 70 years of age. Binny, who is a former cricketer is 67 and is currently serving as the Karnataka State President. Thus, he became the ideal candidate for the BCCI. It should be noted here that Ganguly like Binny was also heading Bengal Cricket Association before becoming BCCI President.

Road Ahead For Ganguly

Ganguly’s fate as BCCI President is all but sealed. According to the news reports, the former India Captain was offered the post of IPL Chairmanship which he refused to take. There is also some speculation that he may want to represent India at the ICC level.