BCCI President Roger Binny To Head WPL Committee, No Place For Diana Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy

The BCCI on Thursday named an eight-member committee for WPL governance. Madhumati Lele is the only female representative in the committee.

Diana Edulji is a former India women's cricket captain and a pioneer of the game in the country.

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 player auction, the BCCI on Thursday formed an eight-member committee led by its president Roger Binny to accentuate the growth of the league. Surprisingly, there was no place for the likes of Diana Edulji and Shantha Rangaswamy – pioneers of women’s cricket in India.

Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor. Other members of the committee are Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

They will collaborate with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a competitive environment around the WPL. The auction ahead of the WPL 2024 will be held in Mumbai on December 9, and the dates and venues for the second edition of the league are also expected to be announced soon.

Besides men’s cricket, the Indian women’s cricket team over the years have also produced some of world-class role models. While the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj have made themselves associated with the WPL as a part of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants coaching staff respectively, the likes of former cricketers Edulji and Rangaswamy played a huge part in bringing women’s cricket where it is today in India.

Earlier, Edulji in an interview with India.com, had expressed disappointment for not being able to associate with the league in any capacity, which was her brainchild five years back. “Unfortunately not (laughs). I would have loved to be because it was my dream also which is being fulfilled. I am glad that it’s happening but as of now nobody has approached me,” Edulji, a former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member, had said in February.

