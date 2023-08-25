Home

BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Accept PCB’s Invitation To Watch Asia Cup 2023 In Pakistan – Report

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have accepted PCB's invitation to travel to Pakistan and watch the Asia Cup 2023 matches scheduled there

Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have accepted the invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to travel to the neighboring nation and watch the Asia Cup 2023 matches scheduled to be hosted by them.

As per a report from Times Now, PCB invited Binny and Shukla and in a surprising turn of events, both of them accepted it. The tournament will start on August 30, when Pakistan take on Nepal in Multan. The final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches in the tournament.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in Group B.

India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup held in the 20-over format last year in the UAE.

IND vs PAK Clash At Asia Cup 2023

India is expected to leave for Colombo on August 30 from Bengaluru to participate in the Asia Cup. They will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, before playing Nepal on September 4. Both of India’s Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim.

