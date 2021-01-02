The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday following a heart issue. Cricket historian Boria Majumdar took to Twitter and shared the piece of information with fans. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK

The BCCI President went to the hospital to get tests done and that is when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure.

"He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That's when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon," Boria tweeted.

He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. @SGanguly99 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

