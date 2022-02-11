Bengaluru, Feb 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Narayana Health City hospital here for a cardiac check-up on Friday. The BCCI president is in the city for the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Team India Extend Streak to 10 Matches Without Any Individual ODI Century

The 49-year-old Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital and a team of doctors are assessing his heart conditions. However, the Narayana Health City has not given any updates about his health, but it is believed to be a routine check-up. Also Read - IND vs WI: Rahul, Axar Ruled Out of T20 Series Against West Indies

Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital last year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures. Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Bags Unwanted Record- 15 ODI Ducks By a No. 3 Batsman For India

Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the Omicron variant in January 2022. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested Covid-19 positive earlier this year.