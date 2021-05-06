A couple of days after the Indian Premier League 2021 git suspended due to a bio-bubble breach, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly broke his silence for the first time. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Ganguly admitted that it is difficult to say how the novel virus entered the bubble. The former India captain also revealed how initially they got a report which stated that there was no bubble breach. Also Read - Virat Kohli, RCB Captain, Starts Working For Covid-19 Relief After BCCI Suspend IPL 2021 Indefinitely | PICS

"The report we got is that there's no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say," Ganguly said.

After 29 matches this season, the IPL was suspended after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra returned with positive reports on Tuesday, the apex cricketing body was left with no other option but to postpone the league keeping the safety of the players in mind.

Earlier on Monday, two KKR stars – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – also tested positive for Covid-19, while two members of the CSK contingent also contracted the virus.

From Pat Cummins to Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers are doing their bit in India’s fight against Covid-19 by making generous donations.

Reports suggest that the BCCI is looking at a suitable window in September to complete the remaining 31 matches. There is nothing official on it.

Meanwhile, some English players have already reached the United Kingdom, while the Australian players would go to the Maldives and finish their quarantine after which they will go back to Australia.

It would now be interesting to see when and how IPL resumes as the T20 World Cup is also scheduled to take place this year.