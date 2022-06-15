Delhi: A day after IPL became massive in terms of revenue after the success of the media rights auction, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has finally broken his silence and given a glimpse of the future of the tournament holds in store. The BCCI supremo said that they would redo a few stadiums and look to make IPL a better experience for fans.Also Read - IPL Media Rights (TV & Digital): Hilarious Memes, GIFs go Viral on Social Space After Staggering Growth of BCCI

"We will work on it for sure and develop overall infrastructure for a better fan experience. A lot of new stadiums have come up, and the infrastructure of cricket in this country is huge. We will redo a few stadiums a bit and bring back IPL with completely different extravaganza and fandom next year," said Ganguly to Sportstar.

Hailing the IPL 2022's grand finish after the last two editions saw the playoffs being held in the UAE, the BCCI chief said:

“The last two years have been affected by COVID and the biggest thing is that despite COVID, we managed to host the tournament and this time, we finished it with great hype in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.”

The BCCI made a record in IPL Media Rights as it sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion) for the 2023-27 period. It means the Rights holder will have to pay 118.02 crores per match for the next five-year cycle.

Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Viacom18 picked up Packages B and C and will pay the board Rs 23,758 crore. Viacom18 and Times shared Package D world rights for TV and digital for Rs 1,057 crore.