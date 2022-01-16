Kolkata: Amid all the wild speculations that things are not right between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and cricketer Virat Kohli, the former reacted after the latter stepped down as India’s Test skipper on Saturday. Ganguly took to Twitter and hailed Kohli for his glorious tenure as the red-ball captain. Calling Kohli’s decision as ‘personal’, Ganguly added that he respects it.Also Read - Virat Kohli Stepping Down as Test Captain is the Right Move, Here's Why

"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," he tweeted.

Reports suggest Kohli first spoke to India head coach Rahul Dravid about his decision to quit Test captaincy, following which he called up BCCI secretary Jay Shah to inform him about his decision. Kohli had made up his mind to step down after India lost the Cape Town Test.

Earlier, Kohli pointed fingers at Ganguly when he was sacked as the ODI skipper of the side just ahead of the South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma was made the new white-ball captain.

Overall, Kohli ended his tenure with fourth-most wins as Test captain – 40 wins and 11 draws in 68 matches.