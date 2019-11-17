BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain has disposed of the conflict of interest complaint against current board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed a complaint alleging Ganguly of holding multiple positions during his tenure as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

However, since assuming the office of BCCI president on October 23, Ganguly had resigned from CAB which cleared him of conflict of interest.

Jain has ruled that since Ganguly has resigned as the CAB president, the complaint is rendered infructuous.

“In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of whether there is any “Conflict of Interest” on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer. Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such,” Jain stated in his order issued on Friday.

In a letter to CAB secretary Abhishek Dalmiya, Ganguly had written, “Due to my taking over as the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India on 23rd October, 2o19, I hereby resign from the post of President of Cricket Association of Bengal with immediate effect.”