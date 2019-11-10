Promoting a fantasy sport website has landed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a fresh conflict of interest controversy. In his tweet after the second India-Bangladesh T20I on Thursday, Ganguly had praised the performances of both the teams while also inviting his followers to prepare their teams on My11Circle, a fantasy sports website.

Ganguly, who became BCCI president last month, endorses My11Circle, a website which offers cash prizes based on the playing XIs they have created ahead of a contest.

“The #INDvsBAN series is on fire! The excitement continues in the 3rd match with series leveled. Will #TeamIndia keep up the winning streak or will Bangladesh bounce back? Beat my team on @My11Cirlce & Win Big. Make Your Team Now!,” Ganguly put out a Tweet on Friday.

Several users on the social media raised questions whether Ganguly’s position as Indian cricket board’s president and promoting a rival brand falls under the umbrella of conflict of interest.

It could invite further trouble as My11Circle is a direct competitor of another fantasy website Dream11 which is BCCI’s official partner.

Ganguly has been a vocal critic of the controversial conflict of interest having been involved it earlier. During the Indian Premier League 2019, he was mentoring Delhi Capitals while simultaneously being Cricket Association of Bengal’s president and a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee too.

BCCI’s ethics officer DK Jain had ruled that Ganguly cannot hold multiple positions.

Right after assuming the office, Ganguly had said, “Conflict is an issue whether you will actually get the best cricketers in the system. You are not too sure as they will have other options and because if they come into this system and not get to do something which is their livelihood, then it gets difficult to be part of the system. It needs to be looked into.”