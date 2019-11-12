BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has dismissed conflict of interest after he courted controversy with his tweet promoting a fantasy cricket league website.

On Friday, Ganguly put out a tweet praising the India-Bangladesh cricket teams for their performances in the three-match T20I series and in the same text, also invited his fans to create teams in My11Circle, a website that offers cash rewards to users based on the players they have selected for a playing XI.

“The #INDvsBAN series is on fire! The excitement continues in the 3rd match with series levelled. Will #TeamIndia keep up the winning streak or will Bangladesh bounce back? Beat my team on @My11Cirlce & Win Big. Make Your Team Now!” Ganguly posted on his official account.

The issue also could be interpreted as a case of ambush marketing since BCCI has an official sponsorship deal with Dream11 for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dream11, also a fantasy sports website, is a rival of My11Circle.

But Ganguly, who has been a vocal critic of the contentious ‘conflict of interest’ clause, has rejected any such possibility. “I don’t think there is any conflict in it, it’s my personal thing. Had I tweeted about Dream 11, it would have come under conflict of interest. I don’t see any conflict in that tweet,” he was quoted a saying by The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Right after becoming the BCCI president, Ganguly had said, “Conflict is an issue whether you will actually get the best cricketers in the system. You are not too sure as they will have other options and because if they come into this system and not get to do something which is their livelihood, then it gets difficult to be part of the system. It needs to be looked into.”