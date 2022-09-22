Kolkata: Months ahead of the 2023 season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly shared a massive update on the format on Thursday. While speaking to PTI, Ganguly confirmed the tournament will return to its old home and away format something that did not happen in its last edition due to the pandemic.Also Read - Saba Karim Impressed With BCCI's New 'Impact Player' Rule

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

Expecting Women’s IPL to to start early next year

The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women’s IPL early next year.

PTI had last month reported that the tournament is likely to take place in March after the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year,” Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

The Women’s IPL is expected to raise the standard of women’s cricket in India.

Besides the Women’s IPL, the BCCI is also launching a girls’ under-15 ODI tournament.

“We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level,” Ganguly wrote.

The inaugural women’s under-15 event will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues — Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Pune.

