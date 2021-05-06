The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president revealed that talks of hosting the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE were discussed. Ganguly went on to add that that option was not taken up seriously because, at that point in time, the Covid-19 cases in India were fewer, and hence the decision to go ahead with the lucrative league in the country was taken. Also Read - Virat Kohli, RCB Captain, Starts Working For Covid-19 Relief After BCCI Suspend IPL 2021 Indefinitely | PICS

"It was discussed, but the (COVID-19 cases) in India in February was (virtually) nothing. It has just gone through the roof in the last three weeks. Before that it was nothing. We discussed about the UAE but then decided to do it in India," Ganguly told The Indian Express.

With so much talk that BCCI is looking for a window in September to conduct the remaining 31 matches, Ganguly said it is 'too early' to make a comment on it.

Reports had earlier suggested that the BCCI was looking to shift the IPL caravan to Mumbai to reduce the travel of players and ensure the safety of the cricketers. But these were quashed as a rumour by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. He said such talks of shifting the tournament to Mumbai never happened.

“It was never discussed then because nobody knew what was coming. What was the guarantee that if we had hosted it in one city like Mumbai, there would have been no cases? When we started, Mumbai was the worst- affected city. Then too, there would have been criticism. At that point of time, this was the best option we had,” Dhumal told The Indian Express.

With the rise in the number of cases in the country, it looks clear that India will not host the remaining 31 matches.