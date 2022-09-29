New Delhi: The Indian cricket team fans were left fuming, when Sanju Samson was left out of the T20 World Cup squad. Netizens on social media trended hashtags for the Kerala man as the wicket-keeper batter, once again missed a big opportunity to be a part of a big tournament.Also Read - India ODI Squad Against South Africa Likely to be Announced Today; Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Men in Blue, Sanju Samson to be Deputy- Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has now opened up on Samson's future in national team and said that the Rajasthan Royals skipper 'just' missed the Wold Cup and he is very much in the team's plan for the future.

"Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also", Ganguly said ahead of the 1st T20I.

The 27-year old, last played for India in the Zimbabwe tour and last featured in a T20I game against the West Indies back in August.

Samson is not part of the T20I squad of the Men in Blue, which is competing in the series against South Africa. He will be back for the ODI series, which starts from 6th October.

Yesterday night, India put up a stellar performance as the Rohit Sharma-led side won by a big margin of 8 wickets. With the required run rate not much high, Rahul and Suryakumar hung in with stellar touch and with twin half-centuries they put on an unbeaten stand of 93 off 63 balls to chase down 107 with 18 balls remaining, giving India 1-0 lead in the three-match series.