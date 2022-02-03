New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly is also stressing on improving Women’s cricket as the BCCI President plans to do something ‘bigger’ in the coming years. In an exclusive interview with Sportstar, the former India captain has assured that the girls will be playing more Test matches in the coming days.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Wants Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwara Pujara to Perform Well in Ranji Trophy to Get Back Into Form

Ganguly says that once the number of women players goes up in the player pool, the BCCI would be looking to host a bigger and a grander Women's Indian Premier League. He confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will take place during the Men's Indian Premier League Playoffs, which will be during May.

"The Women's T20 Challenge will again be back this year in the month of May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women's IPL once the number of women players [player pool] goes up. But this year, the Women's T20 Challenge will happen during the IPL playoffs", he told.

The Women’s T20 Challenge was not held last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, now the premier Women’s T20 tournament of India returns after a one-year gap.

India are placed 4th in the latest Women’s ODI Rankings and 3rd in the T20I Rankings. The Women in Blue will lock horns with Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on 6th March. India have ended up runners-up twice in 2005 against Australia and against England in 2017 in the biggest stage of cricket and would be looking to clinch their first ever title in New Zealand.