Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been extremely busy ever since he took over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President. Over the past few days, Ganguly has been occupied with all the arrangements for the first-ever Day/Night and Pink-Ball Test in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The match went off really well and the occasion also saw many legends of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman among others coming to the iconic venue for the historic event.

After the success of the event as India won the Test, Ganguly took to Instagram and posted a picture, where he looks grumpy.

Once he posted the picture, it garnered a lot of applause from fans who lauded him for the way the Pink-Ball Test was conducted. His daughter Sana, too, commented on the picture and her reaction was a tad-bit funny. Sana’s reaction read, “What is it that you are not happy about.” It also had an emoticon.

However, the lack of competition on the field was nowhere close to the hype surrounding the game as India hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three. “I am relaxed, relieved and happy. We wanted to do this for Test cricket. It is so important. People were not turning up for Test cricket. We did a lot of things (promotion) during and before this Test. It was sold out all throughout even today though the game was expected to finish early,” said Ganguly, who finally got India to play a Pink-Ball Test, four years after it was played first.

“I remember the 2001 Test (India-Australia). There were more than 100,000 people in this stadium and you don’t want champions like Kohli, Rohit or Ishant to play in front of empty stands. So, I am extremely happy to see this,” Ganguly told Star Sports.