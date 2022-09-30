New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Thursday citing BCCI sources. Bumrah’s ouster from the mega cricket event comes as a huge setback for the Indian team as the ICC T20 World Cup begins on October 16. Bumrah, who has played 60 twenty-twenty internationals, has been ruled out due to back stress fracture. Bumrah’s ouster from the team means one of the two fast bowlers on standby: Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar will get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's Old Prediction on Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral After Reports Rule Him Out of T20 World Cup Due to Back Stress Fracture

Now BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly revealed that there is still time left for the T20 World Cup as Bumrah is still not ruled out yet of the showpiece event. Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!

“We’re monitoring Jasprit Bumrah, there’s still some time left. He’s not ruled out yet”, Ganguly told to Rev Sportz. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series

As Bumrah is facing issues with his back, he will no longer be taking part in the T20I series against South Africa. Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement.

A stress fracture is a very small crack in the bone. This can happen from repetitive trauma and is commonly seen in athletes – particularly long-distance runners. Stress injuries can be found in the shin bone, foot, heel, hip and lower back.

India Cricket Team For ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.