Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. As per a piece of news on Sports Tak, Ganguly has picked up the novel virus again. The report also suggests that Ganguly is stable now. This is not the first time the BCCI president has tested positive, it happened to him earlier as well.

The ex-India cricket captain was admitted to Woodlands in Kolkata in January after he complained of dizziness and vomiting. This piece of news is concerning because it comes at a time when the Omicron variant is rising in the country.

(More to follow)