The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that the Women's IPL is "very much on". Ahead of the IPL general council meeting, Ganguly seemed optimistic about the Women's IPL and said that the centrally contracted women players will have a camp that has been delayed due to the prevailing situation in the country.

"I can confirm to you that the women's IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also," Ganguly told PTI ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting later on Sunday.

"The women's Challenger series is likely to be held between November 1-10 and there could be a camp before that," the source said.

The former India captain also said that the centrally contracted women players will have a camp which has been delayed due to the prevailing situation in the country.

“We couldn’t have exposed any of our cricketers — be it male or female to health risk. It would have been dangerous,” Ganguly said.

“The NCA also remained shut because of COVID-19. But we have a plan in place and we will have a camp for women, I can tell you that,” he added.

The BCCI’s cricket operations team is chalking up a schedule where Indian women are likely to have two full-fledged white-ball series against South Africa and the West Indies before playing the ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

