The deadly coronavirus did not spare even the family members of the Board of Control of Cricket of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly as his brother, Snehashish Ganguly, Sourav's elder brother and the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Snehashish's wife and his in-laws also tested positive for the deadly virus. Apart from the four, a domestic help at Snehashish's home in Momipur was also tested positive. All of them are currently being treated in a private hospital in Momipur.

"All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official was quoted as saying in Business Insider India.

Today, all of them would be tested again. “Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” sources at the nursing home stated.

BCCI President Ganguly has been doing his best for the needy during the testing times. Not long ago, he donated rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged. In the very next month, he gave away 2000 kgs of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission in West Bengal.

In the meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.