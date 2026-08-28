BCCI raises concerns over Asian Games facilities; Dressing rooms in tents, washrooms 500m away

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This is a big sports event with many games. Cricket is also part of it. The men’s cricket matches will be held from September 24 to October 3. The women’s cricket matches will start earlier, from September 17 to 22.
A person from the BCCI spoke to ANI and shared some news. The Indian cricket board and the Asian Cricket Council are not happy with the places and help ready for the cricket players in Japan. They feel the facilities are not good enough. Because of this worry, the BCCI might send one of its own people to Japan. This person will look at everything and check if the arrangements are okay for the teams.
The source told ANI, “BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us. We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern.”
India got the gold medal at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The final with Afghanistan could not be played because of rain. India won the gold because they had a higher ranking.
Now India have chosen a very strong team. Shreyas Iyer is the captain. There are four left-hand batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are also in the team.
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
|DAY
|GROUP
|TEAMS
|VENUE
|START TIME (IST)
|August 28
|Friday
|Group A
|Thailand vs Hong Kong China
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|August 29
|Saturday
|Group B
|Sri Lanka vs UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|August 30
|Sunday
|Group A
|India vs Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|August 31
|Monday
|Group B
|Bangladesh vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 1
|Tuesday
|Group A
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 2
|Wednesday
|Group B
|Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 3
|Thursday
|Group A
|India vs Hong Kong China
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 4
|Friday
|Group B
|UAE vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 5
|Saturday
|Group A
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 6
|Sunday
|Group B
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 7
|Monday
|Group A
|Pakistan vs Hong Kong China
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 8
|Tuesday
|Group B
|Bangladesh vs UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 10
|Thursday
|Semifinal 1
|A1 vs B2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 11
|Friday
|Semifinal 2
|A2 vs B1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
|September 13
|Sunday
|Final
|Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|08:00 PM
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