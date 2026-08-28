EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Sports
  • BCCI raises concerns over Asian Games facilities; Dressing rooms in tents, washrooms 500m away

BCCI raises concerns over Asian Games facilities; Dressing rooms in tents, washrooms 500m away

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised concerns over the Asian Games facilities, with reports claiming dressing rooms are in tents and washrooms are 500m away. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan Edited by: Yash Chauhan
Published: August 28, 2026, 8:43 PM IST
BCCI unhappy with Asian games facilities
BCCI unhappy with Asian games facilities

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This is a big sports event with many games. Cricket is also part of it. The men’s cricket matches will be held from September 24 to October 3. The women’s cricket matches will start earlier, from September 17 to 22.

A person from the BCCI spoke to ANI and shared some news. The Indian cricket board and the Asian Cricket Council are not happy with the places and help ready for the cricket players in Japan. They feel the facilities are not good enough. Because of this worry, the BCCI might send one of its own people to Japan. This person will look at everything and check if the arrangements are okay for the teams.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, Sports Ministry approves 492 athletes for Aichi-Nagoya

The source told ANI, “BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us. We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern.”

India got the gold medal at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The final with Afghanistan could not be played because of rain. India won the gold because they had a higher ranking.

Now India have chosen a very strong team. Shreyas Iyer is the captain. There are four left-hand batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are also in the team.

India men’s T20I squad for Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian women’s T20I squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Schedule:

DAY GROUP TEAMS VENUE START TIME (IST)
August 28 Friday Group A Thailand vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
August 29 Saturday Group B Sri Lanka vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
August 30 Sunday Group A India vs Thailand Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
August 31 Monday Group B Bangladesh vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 1 Tuesday Group A Pakistan vs Thailand Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 2 Wednesday Group B Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 3 Thursday Group A India vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 4 Friday Group B UAE vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 5 Saturday Group A India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 6 Sunday Group B Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 7 Monday Group A Pakistan vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 8 Tuesday Group B Bangladesh vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 10 Thursday Semifinal 1 A1 vs B2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 11 Friday Semifinal 2 A2 vs B1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM
September 13 Sunday Final Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.