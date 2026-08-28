BCCI raises concerns over Asian Games facilities; Dressing rooms in tents, washrooms 500m away

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised concerns over the Asian Games facilities, with reports claiming dressing rooms are in tents and washrooms are 500m away. Scroll down to read the full story.

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BCCI unhappy with Asian games facilities

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This is a big sports event with many games. Cricket is also part of it. The men’s cricket matches will be held from September 24 to October 3. The women’s cricket matches will start earlier, from September 17 to 22.

A person from the BCCI spoke to ANI and shared some news. The Indian cricket board and the Asian Cricket Council are not happy with the places and help ready for the cricket players in Japan. They feel the facilities are not good enough. Because of this worry, the BCCI might send one of its own people to Japan. This person will look at everything and check if the arrangements are okay for the teams.

The source told ANI, “BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us. We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern.”

India got the gold medal at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The final with Afghanistan could not be played because of rain. India won the gold because they had a higher ranking.

Now India have chosen a very strong team. Shreyas Iyer is the captain. There are four left-hand batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are also in the team.

India men’s T20I squad for Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian women’s T20I squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Schedule: