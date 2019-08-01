The Board of Control for Cricket in India has received more than 2000 applications for the post of the men’s team’s head coach, the position which is currently owned by Ravi Shastri. However, Shastri’s employment looks under no potent threat as not many big names are there to be found among the applicants.

To have a new coaching staff, including the post of the head coach, BCCI started inviting applications right after the ICC World Cup. The deadline for applying to become India’s next coach was set till July 30 by the cricket governing body. Meanwhile, as the applying process has officially been closed, reports doing the round in media suggest that BCCI received more than 2000 application for the role of the head coach. However, the reports further suggest that there is a real “dearth of big names” who could have imposed a serious threat to incumbent Ravi Shastri.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and former New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson are some of the few notable mentions in the list of 2000. Among the Indians, Robin Singh and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput have sent in their application to replace Shastri.

One name which many feared could throw the stiffest challenge to Shastri was former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena after he expressed his desire to coach Virat Kohli & Co. However, if the recent reports are to believed BCCI, till July 30, had not received the Sri Lankan’s application.

The current Indian coaching staff had their tenure ended with the conclusion of the World Cup. But a 45-day extension was served to them for India’s tour of West Indies. By the time, the ‘Men in Blue’ play their next series, which will be at home against South Africa, they will have a new staff coaching them.