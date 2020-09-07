A day after BCCI released the much-awaited Indian Premier League anthem, they have now launched the Rap anthem for the cash-rich league. The anthem titled ‘Hum Aayenge Wapas’ has a strong message during the times of pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Practising His Wicketkeeping in UAE is New: Irfan Pathan on CSK Skipper

Not only does it give you goosebumps but with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma featuring in it in match clips add to the intensity of the video.

It is already a massive hit among the masses.

The anthem says that all the citizens of the nation are players and they have to play together in partnerships to win the match.

All the sides have started training after their quarantine period and tests. A bio-security bubble has been created for the safety of the players amid the pandemic.

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the opener would be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It is expected to be a mouthwatering opener. Three venues will be used for the 53-day tournament.