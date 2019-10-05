The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that allrounder Hardik Pandya, who underwent a successful back surgery on Saturday, will begin rehabilitation process without exactly when would the recovey process get underway.

The Baroda star underwent surgery to solve his lower back issue which now effectively rules him out from a majo part of the home season for an indefinite period.

Pandya had left for the United Kingdom on Wednesday and got his back checked by the same doctor who had treated him during India’s tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

“Mr Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India’s final Paytm T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September. The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The all-rounder travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Mr Yogesh Parmar. On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process.”

Pandya too posted a picture on Instagram after his surgery. “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” he wrote.

The younger of the Pandya brothers last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he aggravated his back injury. He was not picked in the India squad for the ongoing three-Test series against the visiting South Africans. The 25-year-old is also set to miss the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh which will be played in India, starting November 3.