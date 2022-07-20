London: With the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year, ex-India captain Virat Kohli – who is on a break – has been a big concern as his form has let him down. As per a report in InsideSport, selectors want him to cut short his month-long break and join the team for the series against Zimbabwe. The Indian team is set to travel to Zimbabwe for an ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup.Also Read - Ben Stokes Responds to Virat Kohli's Message, Says He is a Phenomenal Player

Selectors want Kohli to regain form against Zimbabwe and that would give him confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

"Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It's his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection," a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

Rated as one of the best of the modern-era, Kohli’s form has been concerning and that is why the selectors want him to return to form as soon as possible. He is always a big player and if Kohli is in form, India would look like a different unit altogether.

Reports suggest Kohli has been joined by his mother in London. The entire family is set to travel to an undisclosed location. While not everyone is happy with the idea of Kohli taking a break during his poor form, it could help him as it did to Hardik Pandya.