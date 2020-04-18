In a bid to spread awareness among the masses, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday revealed the ‘Team Mask Force’ comprising of Indian cricketers – from past and present. Also Read - David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' Song During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

The video features skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj, and Sachin Tendulkar talk about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in this fight.

BCCI captioned the video, "#TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application."

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.

With no cricket happening currently due to the pandemic, cricketers are making the most of their time indoors by spending time with their family and spreading awareness among the citizens by using their star-power.

Most of the major sporting events have been postponed or cancelled and there is uncertainty over the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place later this year in Australia.