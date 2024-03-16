Home

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Turns Down Rumors Of IPL 2024 Moving To UAE Mid-Season

IPL 2024's second leg won't be moving to UAE, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Jay Shah (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has turned down all rumors about the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League moving to UAE mid-season due to the general election. There were reports that BCCI is considering this due to the upcoming elections and just like IPL 2014, they will be moving some part of the tournament overseas.

However, Jay Shah in a conversation with Cricbuzz said “No, it won’t be moved overseas”. The Indian board has only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches and is likely waiting for the Election Commission to announce the election schedule.

A few IPL franchises have collected the passports of their players as a precautionary measure if the second phase of IPL gets shifted out of India due to general elections.

However, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have maintained that the league will take place in India only.

The BCCI sources said the franchises have collected the passports as a precautionary measure to mitigate any validity issues in case of any last-minute changes.

The first leg of the IPL will start on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

There was speculation before the start of the event that the 2024 edition of the IPL could be moved out of India because of the general elections just like in previous elections. However, the BCCI went on to announce the schedule for the first leg of IPL 2024.

