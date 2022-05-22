BCCI Selectors Meeting LIVE Updates, India Squad Announcement vs South Africa, England

Here is the T20 Squad vs South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik earn maiden call ups for T20 squad. However, big news is that Mohsin Khan has been snubbed. KL Rahul has been given the T20 captaincy in place of Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda retain their place in T20 sqaud. Shikhar Dhawan has been snubbed too.

Cheteshwar Pujara makes a comeback in the test squad against England whereas Prasidh Krishna earns his maiden test call in place of Ishant Sharma.

    LIVE | BCCI Meeting Updates: No rest for Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as both these players feature in T20 and test squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad retains his place in T20’s.

    LIVE | BCCI Meeting Updates: Another big news is that Cheteshwar Pujara who had a great run in the county season, makes a comeback in the test squad.

    LIVE | BCCI Meeting Updates: Big News is that Shikhar Dhawan and Mohsin Khan has snubbed from the 5 match T20 series squad against South Africa.

    LIVE | BCCI Meeting Updates: After a two-month long IPL and with the Test team due to depart for England on June 15, some of the all-format players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the home series.

    LIVE | BCCI Meeting Updates: Hello and welcome to all the live updates from the BCCI meeting scheduled today regarding the selection of squad for T20 series against South Africa and Test match against England. Stay tuned for live updates.