BCCI set to discuss Chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s tenure Extension after Sri Lanka series

The board had been keen on keeping him in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup, but recent developments have made the situation less straightforward

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar address a press conference to announce India's T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026 and the India A squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to discuss Ajit Agarkar’s future as the chairman of India’s senior men’s selection committee after the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Agarkar, who took charge as chief selector in 2023, will complete three years in the role in September. Under the BCCI’s rules, the chairman of selectors can continue for up to four years, meaning Agarkar is eligible for a one-year extension.

The BCCI office bearers are expected to meet Agarkar after the Sri Lanka series to discuss his future. The board had been keen on keeping him in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup, but recent developments have made the situation less straightforward.

One of the main issues surrounding the selection committee has been Rohit Sharma’s future in India’s ODI team.

The selectors had reportedly told the former India captain that they were looking to move on from him after the England series. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later publicly backed Rohit and said he would continue as long as he remained part of India’s plans.

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“I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things,” Saikia had said.

The difference in positions reportedly did not go down well with the selection committee. Rohit then made the situation even more interesting by scoring a match-winning 138 in the third ODI against England at Lord’s. India lost the three-match series 2-1, but Rohit’s performance again brought his ODI future into focus.

The BCCI now has a decision to make on Agarkar. While an extension remains possible, there have also been reports that VVS Laxman could be considered if the board decides against continuing with the former India all-rounder. However, no final decision has been made.

Agarkar’s tenure has included some major decisions involving India’s senior players and the transition of the team across formats. His selection committee also removed Rohit as ODI captain last year and handed the role to Shubman Gill.

The timing of the discussion is important, with the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away. Keeping Agarkar would provide continuity in the selection process, while a change would mean bringing in a new chief selector at a crucial stage.

For now, Agarkar remains in charge and the BCCI is expected to wait until the Sri Lanka Tests are over before making its next move. The final call on his extension will come after the board’s discussion with him.