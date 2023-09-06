Home

BCCI Set To Release 400K Tickets In Next Phase Of Ticket Sales For ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup on September 5, Tuesday at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side.

The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side. The Rohit Sharma-led side is going with four seamers Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj while three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

