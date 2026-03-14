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BCCI sets new guidelines for all franchises ahead of IPL 2026 season, says...

BCCI sets new guidelines for all franchises ahead of IPL 2026 season, says…

The BCCI announces new rules ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

BCCI set new rule ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

BCCI issues new practice guidelines for IPL 2026

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have an update for all the franchises for the upcoming season. During the practice sessions, a team cannot use the same pitch that another team has already used. If teams train one after another, they will be given a new pitch.

“Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions, or when one team practices after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team’s nets (including for throw-downs). If one team finishes practice early, the other team is not permitted to use their range-hitting wicket.”

“If a team intends to play a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed three and a half hours,” the BCCI directive added.

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BCCI limits Teams to two practice matches before IPL 2026

Teams can play only two practice matches. But they must inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before playing them. These matches also cannot be played on the main pitch that will be used in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four days leading up to the relevant franchise’s first home match of the season,” the BCCI said.

“During this period, if requested by the home franchise, the State Association should make an alternative practice ground available to the franchise at no cost,” BCCI added.

“Though the home team should get the first choice of a preferred session, the away team’s request will be taken into account, particularly if it has played a match on the previous day and taking into consideration the travel arrangements of the away team,” BCCI concluded.

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